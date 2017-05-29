FOREX FORECAST FOR 29 MAY

EUR/USD

The pair is in the middle of the range of 1.1200-1.1100 and its fate for the near future depends on whether it will be able to stay above the support level of 1.1150. Also on whether Draghi will confirm the fears about the of the QE program reduction.

GPB/USD

Since the beginning of the year the British currency has recovered by 4% paired with the dollar, so inflationary pressures no longer seem as a serious threat. As we mentioned earlier 1.30 pair is not reachable yet. The pair simply has no reason to rise now, and today’s growth is just a small correction to the nearest resistance.





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