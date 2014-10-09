USDJPY Price Pattern Analysis - Dark Cloud Cover Receives Confirmation

USD/JPY Technical Strategy: Sidelines Preferred

Dark Cloud Cover Receives Confirmation

Close Below 108.00 Floor May Open 107.00

USD/JPY continues to keep traders in suspense near the 108.00 hurdle as a Dark Cloud Cover pattern warns of weakness. A close under the 108.00 floor may herald a deeper correction to the 107.00. However, some skepticism over a continued pullback may be warranted – given recent reversal signals have been met with some disdain by traders.





Intraday action paints a divergent picture to the daily as a Piercing Line pattern on the four hour chart offers a source of hope for the USD/JPY bulls. The reversal signal has received confirmation from a successive up period, which may be the precursor to a continued intraday advance.