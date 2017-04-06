FAQ for HOT Point AUTO EA

7) Use Balance equal or more than parameter Risk.

6) Use account wich has 0.01 minimal lot

5) Use account wich has 1:500 leverage

4) Use account wich has spreads less or equal as on table (for 5-digits Spread multiply to 10). Not recommended to use spreads more than in this table.

3) Use accounts with the maximum number of open orders = 500 or unlimited. If this is not possible, then adjust the parameter MinLotToStart and Frequency in the range (0.01 - 0.03).

2) You can use default on all pairs. Correct only Risk. Use file Count_Theoretical_Profit_HPA.zip for calculate theoretical profit, drawdown and deposit. The calculations are theoretical. In reality, the results may vary. Positive results in the past do not guarantee profit in the future.

2. How to test EA in strategy tester? I cant test EA, it not open orders. Results not good.

1) To choose every tick or control points for a quick test.

2) Set in "Spread" of strategy tester - Spread of symbol not more than in table of spreads (at the 1 question).

3) Set M15 period.

4) Choose available pair (look at the 1 question)

5) Check leverage of test account. Should be 1:500.

6) Check test Balance. It should be more or equal than Risk.

7) Use default settings. If they not default - Click Reset button in input parameters.

8) Set in Input parameters of EA:

- In ManualGMTOffset - Set current GMT offset of broker.

- In SummerTime - Set this parameter to true, if it is Daylight Saving Time now, and to false, if it is not