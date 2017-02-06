Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

6 February 2017, 13:58
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
111

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Feb 6, 4:00 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.05921.06791.07321.07651.08191.08511.0938
USD/JPY110.47111.63112.1112.79113.26113.95115.11
GBP/USD1.23321.24131.24491.24931.25291.25741.2655
USD/CHF0.97760.98580.98910.9940.99731.00211.0103
EUR/CHF1.06421.0671.06871.06971.07141.07251.0753
AUD/USD0.75160.75910.76380.76670.77130.77420.7817
USD/CAD1.28611.29471.29861.30321.30711.31171.3203
NZD/USD0.71310.72150.72640.72980.73480.73810.7464
EUR/GBP0.8480.85490.85940.86190.86640.86890.8759
EUR/JPY120.26120.85121.13121.45121.73122.05122.65
GBP/JPY137.7139.33139.94140.96141.57142.6144.23
CHF/JPY112.01112.77113.11113.52113.87114.28115.04
GBP/CHF1.2241.23251.23561.2411.24411.24951.258
USD/SEK8.6188.69468.72738.77128.80398.84778.9243
USD/NOK8.05598.13958.17368.22328.25738.30688.3904
EUR/AUD1.3891.39621.41.40351.40731.41081.418
EUR/CAD1.38881.39611.40051.40351.40781.41081.4181
AUD/CAD0.98650.99290.99690.99941.00341.00581.0123
AUD/JPY85.4285.9586.2286.4886.7587.0187.54
CAD/JPY85.4686.0186.2286.5686.7787.1187.67

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.