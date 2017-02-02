Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

2 February 2017, 23:19
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
113

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 2, 2:00 pm -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.07441.07521.07551.0761.07631.07671.0775
USD/JPY112.51112.65112.72112.79112.86112.93113.07
GBP/USD1.25011.25161.25211.25311.25361.25451.256
USD/CHF0.99160.99220.99250.99270.9930.99320.9937
EUR/CHF1.06651.06741.06781.06821.06871.06911.0699
AUD/USD0.76450.76520.76550.76590.76620.76660.7673
USD/CAD1.30031.30141.30211.30251.30321.30361.3047
NZD/USD0.72780.72840.72860.72890.72910.72950.73
EUR/GBP0.8570.85790.85830.85870.85920.85960.8605
EUR/JPY121.08121.21121.28121.35121.42121.49121.63
GBP/JPY140.97141.15141.22141.33141.4141.51141.69
CHF/JPY113.34113.48113.55113.62113.69113.76113.91
GBP/CHF1.24131.24271.24331.2441.24461.24531.2466
USD/SEK8.73618.7448.74788.75198.75578.75988.7677
USD/NOK8.2378.24458.24858.25198.25598.25948.2669
EUR/AUD1.40231.40361.40431.40481.40551.40611.4073
EUR/CAD1.39871.41.40081.40141.40211.40271.4041
AUD/CAD0.9960.99680.99710.99760.9980.99840.9992
AUD/JPY86.1486.2786.3386.3986.4586.5286.64
CAD/JPY86.3386.4686.5286.5986.6586.7186.84

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.