Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

23 January 2017, 00:26
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
128

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Jan 23, 1:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.050761.059211.064471.067661.072921.076111.08456
USD/JPY112.363113.538114.048114.713115.223115.888117.063
GBP/USD1.209781.221751.229521.233721.241491.245691.25766
USD/CHF0.986870.995280.998091.003691.00651.01211.02051
EUR/CHF1.067221.069721.070561.072221.073061.074721.07722
AUD/USD0.740940.748050.751570.755160.758680.762270.76938
USD/CAD1.311841.32221.326481.332561.336841.342921.35328
NZD/USD0.697940.707560.711940.717180.721560.72680.73642
EUR/GBP0.855720.86020.862220.864680.86670.869160.87364
EUR/JPY121.232121.905122.219122.578122.892123.251123.924
GBP/JPY139.848140.753141.258141.658142.163142.563143.468
CHF/JPY113.171113.719113.995114.267114.543114.815115.363
GBP/CHF1.226471.232891.235761.239311.242181.245731.25215
USD/SEK8.720398.809358.839268.898318.928228.987279.07623
USD/NOK8.267268.342468.368618.417668.443818.492868.56806
EUR/AUD1.394231.403621.40921.413011.418591.42241.43179
EUR/CAD1.406261.41481.41951.423341.428041.431881.44042
AUD/CAD0.994681.000351.003021.006021.008691.011691.01736
AUD/JPY85.18385.90686.22386.62986.94687.35288.075
CAD/JPY84.90485.48285.73986.0686.31786.63887.216
XAU/USD1174.7811911199.731207.221215.951223.441239.66

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.


 