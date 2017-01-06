Pivot Points DAILY
Market News

Pivot Points DAILY

6 January 2017, 08:26
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
117

Pivot Points

DAILY

Last Updated: Jan 6, 10:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.029691.043141.051761.056591.065211.070041.08349
USD/JPY111.568113.779114.56115.99116.771118.201120.412
GBP/USD1.204561.220811.230971.237061.247221.253311.26956
USD/CHF0.986611.000021.004881.013431.018291.026841.04025
EUR/CHF1.062281.066731.068681.071181.073131.075631.08008
AUD/USD0.715190.723590.728420.731990.736820.740390.74879
USD/CAD1.299921.312071.317271.324221.329421.336371.34852
NZD/USD0.683830.692130.69730.700430.70560.708730.71703
EUR/GBP0.83880.846410.849960.854020.857570.861630.86924
EUR/JPY120.261121.369121.845122.477122.953123.585124.693
GBP/JPY139.089141.255142.199143.421144.365145.587147.753
CHF/JPY111.972113.139113.671114.306114.838115.473116.64
GBP/CHF1.234161.24381.248451.253441.258091.263081.27272
USD/SEK8.760338.892338.937279.024339.069279.156339.28833
USD/NOK8.25848.387068.430978.515728.559638.644388.77304
EUR/AUD1.426791.434851.439571.442911.447631.450971.45903
EUR/CAD1.38031.390231.396291.400161.406221.410091.42002
AUD/CAD0.95860.964190.966930.969780.972520.975370.98096
AUD/JPY83.05383.95384.26284.85385.16285.75386.653
CAD/JPY85.31186.41186.80987.51187.90988.61189.711
XAU/USD1131.71153.771166.771175.841188.841197.911219.98

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.


 