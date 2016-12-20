Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

20 December 2016, 00:28
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
101

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Dec 19, 3:15 pm -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.024931.033641.036871.042351.045581.051061.05977
USD/JPY114.34115.766116.42117.192117.846118.618120.044
GBP/USD1.212091.226791.23291.241491.24761.256191.27089
USD/CHF1.013371.019531.023211.025691.029371.031851.03801
EUR/CHF1.058721.06431.06631.069881.071881.075461.08104
AUD/USD0.712430.719480.721890.726530.728940.733580.74063
USD/CAD1.317071.327591.334081.338111.34461.348631.35915
NZD/USD0.682010.688340.690530.694670.696860.7010.70733
EUR/GBP0.819970.829750.834160.839530.843940.849310.85909
EUR/JPY119.119120.669121.219122.219122.769123.769125.319
GBP/JPY139.986142.813143.94145.64146.767148.467151.294
CHF/JPY111.831112.994113.381114.157114.544115.32116.483
GBP/CHF1.237651.255541.263851.273431.281741.291321.30921
USD/SEK9.227859.295559.33229.363259.39999.430959.49865
USD/NOK8.536138.603698.644458.671258.712018.738818.80637
EUR/AUD1.41641.425891.430571.435381.440061.444871.45436
EUR/CAD1.376751.386121.390231.395491.39961.404861.41423
AUD/CAD0.963420.967620.969350.971820.973550.976020.98022
AUD/JPY82.44983.79784.30585.14585.65386.49387.841
CAD/JPY84.59586.08386.787.57188.18889.05990.547
XAU/USD1117.751127.641132.751137.531142.641147.421157.31

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.