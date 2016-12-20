Pivot Points Hourly
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Hourly

20 December 2016, 00:27
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
117

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Dec 19, 3:15 pm -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.037821.03881.039411.039781.040391.040761.04174
USD/JPY116.891116.997117.035117.103117.141117.209117.315
GBP/USD1.233361.23651.237671.239641.240811.242781.24592
USD/CHF1.023961.025621.026391.027281.028051.028941.0306
EUR/CHF1.066811.067621.0681.068431.068811.069241.07005
AUD/USD0.722940.72370.724190.724460.724950.725220.72598
USD/CAD1.337591.339011.339771.340431.341191.341851.34327
NZD/USD0.69110.691930.692280.692760.693110.693590.69442
EUR/GBP0.834570.836640.8380.838710.840070.840780.84285
EUR/JPY121.452121.614121.691121.776121.853121.938122.1
GBP/JPY144.456144.802144.926145.148145.272145.494145.84
CHF/JPY113.322113.626113.786113.93114.09114.234114.538
GBP/CHF1.26671.269941.271261.273181.27451.276421.27966
USD/SEK9.341239.357439.365069.373639.381269.389839.40603
USD/NOK8.668988.677038.680278.685088.688328.693138.70118
EUR/AUD1.431541.433311.434091.435081.435861.436851.43862
EUR/CAD1.390841.392441.393341.394041.394941.395641.39724
AUD/CAD0.968590.969910.970670.971230.971990.972550.97387
AUD/JPY84.62684.73584.79384.84484.90284.95385.062
CAD/JPY87.08787.20787.26687.32787.38687.44787.567
XAU/USD1135.071136.751137.311138.431138.991140.111141.79

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.