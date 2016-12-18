Pivot Points Weekly
Market News

Pivot Points Weekly

18 December 2016, 23:57
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
156

Pivot Points

Weekly

Last Updated: Dec 18, 2:00 pm -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD0.988751.019121.032081.049491.062451.079861.11023
USD/JPY109.239113.165115.53117.091119.456121.017124.943
GBP/USD1.182331.217551.232841.252771.268061.287991.32321
USD/CHF0.970890.996911.01161.022931.037621.048951.07497
EUR/CHF1.058251.066141.069241.074031.077131.081921.08981
AUD/USD0.684510.710380.720110.736250.745980.762120.78799
USD/CAD1.260211.293911.313611.327611.347311.361311.39501
NZD/USD0.642560.673340.684460.704120.715240.73490.76568
EUR/GBP0.818040.827760.83220.837480.841920.84720.85692
EUR/JPY117.423120.152121.679122.881124.408125.61128.339
GBP/JPY139.334143.058145.12146.782148.844150.506154.23
CHF/JPY109.638112.016113.423114.394115.801116.772119.15
GBP/CHF1.252611.267211.274171.281811.288771.296411.31101
USD/SEK8.657958.978379.150839.298799.471259.619219.93963
USD/NOK7.954318.272048.465618.589778.783348.90759.22523
EUR/AUD1.374281.399421.414981.424561.440121.44971.47484
EUR/CAD1.35091.371871.382841.392841.403811.413811.43478
AUD/CAD0.945540.961780.967610.978020.983850.994261.0105
AUD/JPY82.82984.63185.34386.43387.14588.23590.037
CAD/JPY85.12786.67587.53688.22389.08489.77191.319
XAU/USD1054.261097.411115.471140.561158.621183.711226.86

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.