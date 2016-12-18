Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

18 December 2016, 23:53
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
107

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Dec 18, 2:00 pm -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.040961.042341.043231.043721.044611.04511.04648
USD/JPY117.692117.814117.862117.936117.984118.058118.18
GBP/USD1.245331.246511.247281.247691.248461.248871.25005
USD/CHF1.025131.026181.026581.027231.027631.028281.02933
EUR/CHF1.069611.070911.071681.072211.072981.073511.07481
AUD/USD0.727420.728420.729040.729420.730040.730420.73142
USD/CAD1.331611.333151.333691.334691.335231.336231.33777
NZD/USD0.69370.694540.695040.695380.695880.696220.69706
EUR/GBP0.835040.835670.836060.83630.836690.836930.83756
EUR/JPY122.875122.984123.051123.093123.16123.202123.311
GBP/JPY146.825146.992147.078147.159147.245147.326147.493
CHF/JPY114.493114.642114.716114.791114.865114.94115.089
GBP/CHF1.27911.280441.281151.281781.282491.283121.28446
USD/SEK9.314179.338079.346439.361979.370339.385879.40977
USD/NOK8.64988.66598.6728.6828.68818.69818.7142
EUR/AUD1.427681.429111.429941.430541.431371.431971.4334
EUR/CAD1.390291.391711.392461.393131.393881.394551.39597
AUD/CAD0.97190.972840.973230.973780.974170.974720.97566
AUD/JPY85.83485.9385.98486.02686.0886.12286.218
CAD/JPY88.17188.25788.30888.34388.39488.42988.515
XAU/USD1129.511131.551132.351133.591134.391135.631137.67

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.