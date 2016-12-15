Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

15 December 2016, 10:09
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
107

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Dec 15, 1:05 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.042821.046251.048531.049681.051961.053111.05654
USD/JPY117.099117.4117.541117.701117.842118.002118.303
GBP/USD1.244241.248861.251651.253481.256271.25811.26272
USD/CHF1.018141.020561.021371.022981.023791.02541.02782
EUR/CHF1.069931.071971.073121.074011.075161.076051.07809
AUD/USD0.736170.738470.739930.740770.742230.743070.74537
USD/CAD1.323551.32631.327411.329051.330161.33181.33455
NZD/USD0.70450.706570.707810.708640.709880.710710.71278
EUR/GBP0.830820.833960.835730.83710.838870.840240.84338
EUR/JPY122.697123.118123.395123.539123.816123.96124.381
GBP/JPY146.465146.986147.308147.507147.829148.028148.549
CHF/JPY114.434114.727114.916115.02115.209115.313115.606
GBP/CHF1.274691.278781.280621.282871.284711.286961.29105
USD/SEK9.229319.255769.267089.282219.293539.308669.33511
USD/NOK8.551898.576128.585278.600358.60958.624588.64881
EUR/AUD1.410251.41321.415161.416151.418111.41911.42205
EUR/CAD1.388791.391951.394051.395111.397211.398271.40143
AUD/CAD0.980290.982480.983770.984670.985960.986860.98905
AUD/JPY86.86287.03587.14687.20887.31987.38187.554
CAD/JPY88.12788.32788.44688.52788.64688.72788.927
XAU/USD1131.271134.341136.151137.411139.221140.481143.55

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.