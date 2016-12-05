USD/JPY: 113.6 Resistance's Breakout, Yet Again

Dynamic trend: Turned up

Background: W1 – weak; D1 – strong

Phase: Markup

Support: 113.60

Resistance: 116.00

Observations







Point 1: There was a breakout of the resistance level, with an average range and a high volume. The following up-bar confirmed buying. In addition, on a smaller TF, we can observe a successful testing after this breakout, which confirmed the validity of this movement.

Point 2: We may see a "Shakeout" with a wide range and very high volume. Because the subsequent bar was a down bar, and the volume was high, we may conclude there is a large supply in the market, which must be tested.

Point 3: A second breakout of the resistance level (113.60) occurs.

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