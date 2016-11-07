Pivot Points Weekly
Market News

Pivot Points Weekly

7 November 2016, 10:35
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
91

Pivot Points

Weekly

Last Updated: Nov 7, 12:30 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.065891.08651.100131.107111.120741.127721.14833
USD/JPY98.254100.935102.012103.616104.693106.297108.978
GBP/USD1.157251.198811.225111.240371.266671.281931.32349
USD/CHF0.929730.952580.960240.975430.983090.998281.02113
EUR/CHF1.058031.068981.073641.079931.084591.090881.10183
AUD/USD0.740760.752750.759870.764740.771860.776730.78872
USD/CAD1.318041.329271.334561.34051.345791.351731.36296
NZD/USD0.68610.706360.719330.726620.739590.746880.76714
EUR/GBP0.854970.874170.881940.893370.901140.912570.93177
EUR/JPY111.502113.168114.002114.834115.668116.5118.166
GBP/JPY122.372125.339127.173128.306130.14131.273134.24
CHF/JPY103.477104.888105.654106.299107.065107.71109.121
GBP/CHF1.151961.179031.195281.20611.222351.233171.26024
USD/SEK8.631938.793898.863338.955859.025299.117819.27977
USD/NOK7.880928.032418.087618.18398.23918.335398.48688
EUR/AUD1.393571.419511.435161.445451.46111.471391.49733
EUR/CAD1.421061.452661.472551.484261.504151.515861.54746
AUD/CAD0.992171.008681.018191.025191.03471.04171.05821
AUD/JPY75.0877.23578.15679.3980.31181.54583.7
CAD/JPY73.28875.30276.177.31678.11479.3381.344
XAU/USD1220.791257.591280.91294.391317.71331.191367.99

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.