Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

7 November 2016, 10:30
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
104

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Nov 7, 12:15 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.102641.103931.104371.105221.105661.106511.1078
USD/JPY104.067104.287104.425104.507104.645104.727104.947
GBP/USD1.232731.236271.237461.239811.2411.243351.24689
USD/CHF0.974540.976380.97760.978220.979440.980060.9819
EUR/CHF1.078491.079821.080681.081151.082011.082481.08381
AUD/USD0.764620.76630.766950.767980.768630.769660.77134
USD/CAD1.335491.337281.338471.339071.340261.340861.34265
NZD/USD0.72670.728340.729140.729980.730780.731620.73326
EUR/GBP0.886520.888970.890390.891420.892840.893870.89632
EUR/JPY115.07115.292115.413115.514115.635115.736115.958
GBP/JPY128.736129.149129.337129.562129.75129.975130.388
CHF/JPY106.384106.601106.705106.818106.922107.035107.252
GBP/CHF1.206221.209571.211051.212921.21441.216271.21962
USD/SEK8.962138.985399.000839.008659.024099.031919.05517
USD/NOK8.142848.177358.200148.211868.234658.246378.28088
EUR/AUD1.433351.436121.437591.438891.440361.441661.44443
EUR/CAD1.477051.478591.479391.480131.480931.481671.48321
AUD/CAD1.024621.026571.027481.028521.029431.030471.03242
AUD/JPY79.86280.0680.16580.25880.36380.45680.654
CAD/JPY77.73977.88377.96278.02778.10678.17178.315
XAU/USD1276.441281.221283.212861287.981290.781295.56

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.