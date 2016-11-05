All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts GBP USD BUY IS THE CALL TAKE PROFIT 1.28960 STOP LOSS 1.21862 5 November 2016, 21:01 Abdul Ahad Tareen 0 105 GBP USD BUY IS THE CALL TAKE PROFIT 1.28960 STOP LOSS 1.21862 #GBP USD To add comments, please log in or register (24 APRIL 2017):GBP / USD:Slightly lower. Analytics & Forecasts 146 0 GBP USD BUY IS THE CALL TAKE PROFIT 1.28960 STOP LOSS 1.21862 Analytics & Forecasts 105 0 1 Banks have already begun to take action to shift operations out of the UK Market News 172 0 2 GBP USD 1hour Ichimoku Cloud Analysis Analytics & Forecasts 171 0 GBP USD 4hour Ichimoku Cloud Analysis Analytics & Forecasts 187 0 GBP USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar” Wave Analysis Analytics & Forecasts 218 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 11 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 29 0 223 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 40 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 62 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB