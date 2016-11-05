GBP USD BUY IS THE CALL TAKE PROFIT 1.28960 STOP LOSS 1.21862
Analytics & Forecasts

GBP USD BUY IS THE CALL TAKE PROFIT 1.28960 STOP LOSS 1.21862

5 November 2016, 21:01
Abdul Ahad Tareen
Abdul Ahad Tareen
0
105
GBP USD  BUY IS THE CALL TAKE PROFIT 1.28960 STOP LOSS 1.21862
#GBP USD