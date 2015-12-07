GBP USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar” Wave Analysis
Analytics & Forecasts

GBP USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar” Wave Analysis

7 December 2015, 14:40
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
216
After finishing the diagonal triangle, Pound has started the correction. Probably, the price has formed the ascending impulse in the wave (a). Later, after completing the local correction, the pair may resume its growth in the wave (c).
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