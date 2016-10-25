Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

25 October 2016, 09:41
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
119

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Oct 25, 10:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.079831.083851.085891.087871.089911.091891.09591
USD/JPY102.866103.465103.816104.064104.415104.663105.262
GBP/USD1.209551.215921.219771.222291.226141.228661.23503
USD/CHF0.985240.989340.991340.993440.995440.997541.00164
EUR/CHF1.074541.077781.079231.081021.082471.084261.0875
AUD/USD0.751420.756360.758620.76130.763560.766240.77118
USD/CAD1.309751.320981.324761.332211.335991.343441.35467
NZD/USD0.704090.70930.711470.714510.716680.719720.72493
EUR/GBP0.881390.88560.887090.889810.89130.894020.89823
EUR/JPY111.747112.495112.914113.243113.662113.991114.739
GBP/JPY125.3126.255126.863127.21127.818128.165129.12
CHF/JPY103.206103.981104.409104.756105.184105.531106.306
GBP/CHF1.198871.206571.2111.214271.21871.221971.22967
USD/SEK8.838578.875578.891638.912578.928638.949578.98657
USD/NOK8.150468.200198.225158.249928.274888.299658.34938
EUR/AUD1.412731.420721.425051.428711.433041.43671.44469
EUR/CAD1.423841.436631.441041.449421.453831.462211.475
AUD/CAD0.996711.005131.008011.013551.016431.021971.03039
AUD/JPY78.15178.66278.96579.17379.47679.68480.195
CAD/JPY76.977.54577.9778.1978.61578.83579.48
XAU/USD1241.881253.61258.831265.321270.551277.041288.76

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.