Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

24 October 2016, 09:12
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
112

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Oct 24, 10:10 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.074851.08191.085041.088951.092091.0961.10305
USD/JPY102.466103.153103.483103.84104.17104.527105.214
GBP/USD1.203891.212881.217741.221871.226731.230861.23985
USD/CHF0.985950.989880.991530.993810.995460.997741.00167
EUR/CHF1.073051.077721.079521.082391.084191.087061.09173
AUD/USD0.748610.754970.757660.761330.764020.767690.77405
USD/CAD1.304091.31721.325231.330311.338341.343421.35653
NZD/USD0.706460.711530.713860.71660.718930.721670.72674
EUR/GBP0.87840.884390.886840.890380.892830.896370.90236
EUR/JPY110.657111.895112.43113.133113.668114.371115.609
GBP/JPY123.78125.34126.131126.9127.691128.46130.02
CHF/JPY102.604103.532104.001104.46104.929105.388106.316
GBP/CHF1.198631.206631.210581.214631.218581.222631.23063
USD/SEK8.738888.819488.861268.900088.941868.980689.06128
USD/NOK8.028978.131078.186738.233178.288838.335278.43737
EUR/AUD1.40631.417761.424261.429221.435721.440681.45214
EUR/CAD1.422761.435151.443241.447541.455631.459931.47232
AUD/CAD0.996941.004741.009351.012541.017151.020341.02814
AUD/JPY77.47178.26178.60279.05179.39279.84180.631
CAD/JPY75.7676.90677.36778.05278.51379.19880.344
XAU/USD1251.231258.121262.11265.011268.991271.91278.79

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.