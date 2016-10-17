Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

17 October 2016, 06:58
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
98

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Oct 17, 7:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.082351.091111.094051.099871.102811.108631.11739
USD/JPY102.344103.212103.693104.08104.561104.948105.816
GBP/USD1.201381.210781.214331.220181.223731.229581.23898
USD/CHF0.97880.983720.98690.988640.991820.993560.99848
EUR/CHF1.078961.083331.084821.08771.089191.092071.09644
AUD/USD0.74220.751340.75630.760480.765440.769620.77876
USD/CAD1.291561.303381.308511.31521.320331.327021.33884
NZD/USD0.698520.704120.706230.709720.711830.715320.72092
EUR/GBP0.886140.893390.896680.900640.903930.907890.91514
EUR/JPY112.824113.662113.96114.5114.798115.338116.176
GBP/JPY124.643125.897126.384127.151127.638128.405129.659
CHF/JPY103.918104.594104.881105.27105.557105.946106.622
GBP/CHF1.187561.197521.201751.207481.211711.217441.2274
USD/SEK8.693488.755918.794068.818348.856498.880778.9432
USD/NOK8.005338.103018.161418.200698.259098.298378.39605
EUR/AUD1.399691.423031.430891.446371.454231.469711.49305
EUR/CAD1.40991.428431.434881.446961.453411.465491.48402
AUD/CAD0.983910.992680.996481.001451.005251.010221.01899
AUD/JPY76.43977.78778.5579.13579.89880.48381.831
CAD/JPY77.19178.12778.69779.06379.63379.99980.935
XAU/USD1224.711238.321244.311251.931257.921265.541279.15

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.