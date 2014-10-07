In one map, the foreign country where people want to work

WASHINGTON (MarketWatch) — There’s no big surprise that the United States is the destination with the highest appeal to foreign workers.

But, as a map of the Group of 20 countries shows, it’s the U.K., and not the U.S., that holds the most appeal for Chinese workers. And both Turks and Russians who want to leave their countries see Germany as the top destination.

This is according to data from Boston Consulting Group and The Network released Monday, who surveyed more than 200,000 people from 189 countries.

Some other findings:

• One in five participants already has international work experience.

• Almost two-thirds said they would be willing to go to another country for work.

• The U.S. is in the top 10 picks of 42% of respondents. Next highest are the U.K. at 37% and Canada at 35%. (The researchers said all three benefit both from strong economies and being largely English-speaking.)

• Despite the rapid economic growth in Asia-Pacific regions, there’s little interest among Americans and European in moving there, mostly out of language concerns.





