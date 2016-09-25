About my adviser Greed Master Light PO 20

Wrote to EA, who in defiance of my Greed Master Net PO 15 trades, and tells. I distribute it for free. Who earns. And this does nothing. Paints pictures. Say, well you give! What are the clues. There are people who compete harder and longer. I think it is no less important. And here's why. To trade I can teach him. Their ideology is different. This trend-following EA. I attached it at the bottom of the post. It is sufficiently and clearly defines a strong trend.





But, it turns out, in the market, particularly in EURUSD M15, so many, sorry, rubbish. :) There I'll take flat, according to my calculations, 50% of the day and maybe more. Then different jumps under uncertain Stochastic 5,3,3. It is still 10 percent. Sometimes surprises in the form of news and planning the game the London session. Additional 20%. And only after all of the beginning or end of any trend for 1.5-2 days. In total, 20% trend. A year of 365 days, 52 weeks, minus two weekends, we get roughly 260 days and 20 percent of them. Total - 52.2 days clean trend. One clean day per week.





My Advisor average 1600 five for 1.5 days. 52 divide by 1.5 is obtained 34.8 and multiplied by 1600. Same - 5568 55680 four-and - a five. This is a rough estimate of the number of points trends. Divide by 260 working days per year received 214 five-digit trend of the day. It turns out benefit from the trend to day is not enough. Compared to the number of points per day, issued the so-called junk. Ie you need to increase the lot loading depot. The only and big advantage is you can put SL.





Confirmed that the net steady trend in one direction or another 20% and through the day. And judging by the different tools, there is a picture of interest is not much different. If the flat you'll be Brownian motion to and fro in the channel, and something can predict, I mean range. The objective of pricing the trend vague and blurred and all the required items to tear difficult. If trainingfor squeeze as-it - is just great. I am the Advisor of plus or minus learned to see the real end of a trend. But what sort of trends have ceased to please me. Let in an average day pips typed. 214/1000*100= 21.4%. 78% - rat race in the channel :) On it to make money. The first in her rummaging. The second will be the trend