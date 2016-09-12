Trade Set-up for short entry at 0.8330, Target: 0.8100 for 230 pips

1. Tenken / Kijun: The price is below the Kijun sen and about to close below the Tenkan se as well which is a bearish sign., Tenkan sen is blow the Kijun sen which is also bearish. And, both Tenkan and Kijun will continue to fall as price heads lower.

2. Chikou: As the point of entry Chikou will be free of any price interaction.

3. Currunt Kumo: Price will be inside the current Kumo at the point of entry which is consider to be a neutral bias and golden cross signal considered to be a weak signal.

4. Future Kumo: Future Kumo is about to twist and will be bearish at the point of entry which is a bearish sign again.

5. Initial Stop: The initial stop will be above the Kijun. This stop can be moved lower as price start to move down.

Thanks

Pawan Saini