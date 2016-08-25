Colin Systems

We are traders ourselves and we have several successful EAs with different risk and return ratios running on several accounts. We manage funds for investors and we sell signals and systems like the ones here. We trade our own systems as well. So, we are very well aware of what is needed for traders and what a system should do and should not do. All our systems have been designed keeping this in mind.

All the systems and accounts that we present here run on real accounts and at brokers chosen by the investors themselves. The systems include martingale systems and those that run without martingale. Even the martingale systems are designed in such a way that the direction is picked correctly and new trades are added at specific calculated points using our algorithms. So, these are not blind martingale strategies that keep adding trades mindlessly. This is the reason why they have been successful consistently over a long period of time with controlled DD.