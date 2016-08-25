Colin Systems
Trading Systems

Colin Systems

25 August 2016, 09:05
Karthik Subramanian
Karthik Subramanian
1
130

This will be a thread to discuss the Colin Systems. These are still waiting for the seller to be approved (which should happen in a week) but we have received several enquiries about how it works and how it was made etc. and so we thought it would be better to have a thread to discuss all the queries here.

 

The Colin2 system is here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/218968

 

and the Colin1 system is here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/219206 

 

and the Colin3 system is here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/219800 

 

We will be adding more systems once we get approved as a seller. We will post more about the above systems shortly. 

#colin1 colin2 colin3 colin4