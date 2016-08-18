Weekly Promotion

Market Statistic indicator is based on a simple but effective seasonal calculation.

This means that it is able to analyze statistics monthly, weekly and daily comparing historical data presented on your platform.

The indicator puts in evidence the unbalance between negative and positive percentages in order to get a hint directional.

We believe that this type of information can help the trader to generate a correct market expectation.

The graphic logics is very simple, and when it shows a positive percentage of one of the periods, it is likely that the market throughout the session can respect the statistics. The same goes for negative percentage.

The market moves according to certain seasonal cycles and this indicator really would be an aid to identify these conditions.





https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12356







