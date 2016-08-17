Forex.ee: Daily economic news digest

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Wednesday, August 17th

EUR/USD

Current price: 1.1264 (0.1%)

Session range: Open 1.1279 High 1.1291 Low 1.1255

Latest trend: Bearish

Expected trend: Bearish

Daily volatility: Moderate

Support and resistance levels: S. 1.1114 R. 1.1404

Main drivers: FOMC Meeting Minutes

Overview: Today euro is consolidating part of its massive gains after extreme rally witnessed day before. Currently the pair is hovering in the region of 1.1260 retreating from two-month highs posted at 1.1323 as traders are performing profit-taking actions lately breathing in fresh positive tone to US currency.

GBP/USD

Current price: 1,3040 (0,0%)

Session range: Open 1.3046 High 1.3072 Low 1.3007

Latest trend: Bearish

Expected trend: Bearish

Daily volatility: Moderate

Support and resistance levels: S. 1.2812 R. 1.3166

Main drivers: UK Average Earnings Index +Bonus, UK Claimant Count Change, FOMC Meeting Minutes

Overview: The pair is erasing small part of its gains as sentiments around US dollar are regaining smile across the board. Yesterday the pair performed a massive rally on the back of poor inflation reports seen from US side additionally boosted by positive data from UK refreshing its five-day highs above the level of 1.3000.

NZD/USD

Current price: 0.7252 (-0.4%)

Session range: Open 0.7280 High 0.7323 Low 0.7245

Latest trend: Bearish

Expected trend: Bullish

Daily volatility: Moderate

Support and resistance levels: S. 0.7154 R. 0.7366

Main drivers: US Crude Oil Inventories, FOMC Meeting Minutes

Overview: Today Kiwi has continued its rally expanding its weekly highs beyond the level of 0.7300 with the highest point witnessed at 0.7322 as upbeat NZ jobs report has reactivated NZD bulls. However, the pair has faded the spike quickly and now is trading near the region of 0.7250 as lower oil prices coupled with ongoing speculations of RBNZ about further rate cut are still suppressing the pair.

USD/CHF

Current price: 0.9627 (0.1%)

Session range: Open 0.9619 High 0.9642 Low 0.9607

Latest trend: Bullish

Expected trend: Bearish

Daily volatility: Moderate

Support and resistance levels: S. 0.9500 R. 0.9792

Main drivers: FOMC Meeting Minutes

Overview: Currently Swiss franc is losing a grip sending the pair from nearly two-month lows under the level of 0.9600 to today highs posted in the region of 0.9640 after massive rally witnessed yesterday. Following Tuesday’s sharp drop dollar is attempting to recover against its major peers fueled by yesterday’s hawkish comments of FOMC member B.Dudley which provided fresh cues of further Fed rate-hike.

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