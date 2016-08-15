Forex.ee: Daily economic news digest

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Monday, August 15th
EUR/USD
Current price: 1.1167 (0.0%)
Session range: Open 1.1169 High 1.1177 Low 1.1153
Latest trend: Bullish
Expected trend: Bullish
Daily volatility: Low
Support and resistance levels: S. 1.1081 R. 1.1261
Main drivers: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index
Overview: After relatively volatile session witnessed last Friday investors have decided to take a breather leaving the pair in deadly flat 10 pips narrow range at the beginning of this week. Looking ahead nothing important is scheduled in data calendar for the pair leaving it to the mercy of global market’s sentiment.
AUD/USD
Current price: 0.7673 (0.3%)
Session range: Open 0.7656 High 0.7681 Low 0.7636
Latest trend: Bullish
Expected trend: Bullish
Daily volatility: Moderate
Support and resistance levels: S. 0.7595 R. 0.7751
Main drivers: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index
Overview: The pair is losing a grip this morning despite post Friday’s broad based dollar’s weakness. Massive sell-off of US dollar has triggered profit taking actions across the market forcing the pair to fade its spike witnessed on Friday after disappointing data flow from US with further decrease especially after refreshing multy-month highs posted earlier last week.
USD/CAD
Current price: 1.2933 (-0.2%)
Session range: Open 1.2959 High 1.2977 Low 1.2927
Latest trend: Bearish
Expected trend: Bearish
Daily volatility: High
Support and resistance levels: S. 1.2888 R. 1.3024
Main drivers: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index
Overview: The major is recovering smile at the start of this week after five days of consecutive decline. Currently the pair is trading near its daily highs as new wave of investors’ interest to US dollar is pushing it higher against its Canadian neighbor. However, the pair remains highly pressured today as crude oil recovery on the back of talks about potential production freezes are supporting commodity linked CAD.
USD/JPY
Current price: 101.08 (-0.2%)
Session range: Open 101.13 High 101.48 Low 101.01
Latest trend: Bearish
Expected trend: Bearish
Daily volatility: Low
Support and resistance levels: S. 100.01 R. 102.89
Main drivers: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index
Overview: The pair remains flat this Monday due to low volatility in global financial markets. Currently the dollar/yen pair is retreating from daily highs posted near 101.50 region despite poor quarter Japanese GDP. Furthermore, the pair will remain pressured during this day as latest hawkish comments from Japanese finance minister T.Aso and economy minister N.Ishihara in economic outlook are still supporting yen.
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