All Blogs / My Trading / Charts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Charts CAN - USD 3 August 2016, 23:21 Artur Pekalski 1 101 https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/5563090/usdcadpro-h1-gain-capital-uk Source Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2016.08.03 23:31 #1 Thanks! To add comments, please log in or register $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 29 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 37 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 41 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 36 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 36 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 49 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 44 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 41 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 18 0 223 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 62 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 53 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB