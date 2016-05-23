Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

23 May 2016, 00:40
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: May 23, 1:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.113391.117481.119531.121571.123621.125661.12975
USD/JPY108.69109.429109.759110.168110.498110.907111.646
GBP/USD1.427531.440281.444871.453031.457621.465781.47853
USD/CHF0.983960.987240.988460.990520.991740.99380.99708
EUR/CHF1.103111.106881.108581.110651.112351.114421.11819
AUD/USD0.714980.718750.72020.722520.723970.726290.73006
USD/CAD1.294321.302891.306781.311461.315351.320031.3286
NZD/USD0.666730.671240.673480.675750.677990.680260.68477
EUR/GBP0.755270.763240.768230.771210.77620.779180.78715
EUR/JPY121.551122.545123.041123.539124.035124.533125.527
GBP/JPY156.98158.522159.077160.064160.619161.606163.148
CHF/JPY109.792110.486110.83111.18111.524111.874112.568
GBP/CHF1.411731.425581.430211.439431.444061.453281.46713
USD/SEK8.233038.279938.296278.326838.343178.373738.42063
USD/NOK8.213828.269218.291818.32468.34728.379998.43538
EUR/AUD1.53631.54361.548031.55091.555331.55821.5655
EUR/CAD1.44821.45931.465171.47041.476271.48151.4926
AUD/CAD0.938070.942640.944530.947210.94910.951780.95635
AUD/JPY78.44879.0279.23979.59279.81180.16480.736
CAD/JPY83.03583.52783.71684.01984.20884.51185.003
XAU/USD1230.721242.141247.011253.561258.431264.981276.4

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.