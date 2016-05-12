Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

12 May 2016, 01:29
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
142

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: May 12, 2:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.125551.133391.137931.141231.145771.149071.15691
USD/JPY106.696107.697108.035108.698109.036109.699110.7
GBP/USD1.425521.434861.43971.44421.449041.453541.46288
USD/CHF0.959670.965920.968320.972170.974570.978420.98467
EUR/CHF1.103741.106531.107911.109321.11071.112111.1149
AUD/USD0.723710.730340.733820.736970.740450.74360.75023
USD/CAD1.264941.276141.28061.287341.29181.298541.30974
NZD/USD0.66140.670860.676180.680320.685640.689780.69924
EUR/GBP0.778890.784260.787440.789630.792810.7950.80037
EUR/JPY122.368123.155123.507123.942124.294124.729125.516
GBP/JPY153.822155.403155.992156.984157.573158.565160.146
CHF/JPY110.405111.042111.319111.679111.956112.316112.953
GBP/CHF1.387871.396331.399341.404791.40781.413251.42171
USD/SEK8.044078.090778.113438.137478.160138.184178.23087
USD/NOK7.975898.075438.1198.174978.218548.274518.37405
EUR/AUD1.519411.533291.54111.547171.554981.561051.57493
EUR/CAD1.450271.460311.464311.470351.474351.480391.49043
AUD/CAD0.935620.942470.945020.949320.951870.956170.96302
AUD/JPY78.21279.1579.53580.08880.47381.02681.964
CAD/JPY82.73183.51883.91784.30584.70485.09285.879

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.