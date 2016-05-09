Pivot Points Daily
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Daily

9 May 2016, 02:54
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
107

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: May 9, 3:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.123791.132891.136331.141991.145431.151091.16019
USD/JPY105.001105.988106.539106.975107.526107.962108.949
GBP/USD1.420341.433141.43771.445941.45051.458741.47154
USD/CHF0.953310.961560.966830.969810.975080.978060.98631
EUR/CHF1.095141.101051.104721.106961.110631.112871.11878
AUD/USD0.7110.725070.730550.739140.744620.753210.76728
USD/CAD1.266141.27791.28421.289661.295961.301421.31318
NZD/USD0.667390.675810.679460.684230.687880.692650.70107
EUR/GBP0.77860.783910.78670.789220.792010.794530.79984
EUR/JPY120.041121.021121.557122.001122.537122.981123.961
GBP/JPY150.577152.567153.506154.557155.496156.547158.537
CHF/JPY108.047109.164109.627110.281110.744111.398112.515
GBP/CHF1.386741.394261.398181.401781.40571.40931.41682
USD/SEK7.961078.041278.087438.121478.167638.201678.28187
USD/NOK8.034828.109418.150418.1848.2258.258598.33318
EUR/AUD1.478521.510641.528931.542761.561051.574881.607
EUR/CAD1.443881.45781.464431.471721.478351.485641.49956
AUD/CAD0.921990.937330.943710.952670.959050.968010.98335
AUD/JPY74.85676.97377.89579.0980.01281.20783.324
CAD/JPY80.381.59582.25282.8983.54784.18585.48

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.