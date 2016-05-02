Nikkei Crashes Above 3 Pct, Gold Remains supported Around Fresh 15-month High at $1290

All the major Asian markets are trading in red on the start of a new week. On the top, Nikkei crashes above 3 pct while Gold remains supported around fresh 15 –month high at $1290 marks.



On the other side, Japanese Yen hits fresh 18 –month high against US dollar and made low of 106.13 marks in early Asian hours.

Chinese markets will be closed in observance of Labour Day.



The Nikkei 225 index was trading 3.40% lower to 16,099.95 points on Monday morning in Tokyo, while the broader Topix index tumbled 3.42% to 1,293.10 points.



South Korea's Kospi equity was trading 0.73% lower at 1,979.67 points on Monday.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was trading 0.34% lower at 5,235.20 points in Sydney on Monday.



New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index traded 0.25% lower at 6,803.69 points.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









