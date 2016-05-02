FxWirePro: USD/SGD Hovers Around Key Support at 1.3420, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral

USD/SGD is currently trading around 1.3432 marks

is currently trading around 1.3432 marks It made intraday high at 1.3455 and low at 1.3424 levels.

Intraday bias remains neutral till the time pair holds initial support at 1.3420 levels.

A daily close below 1.3420 will drag the parity down towards 1.3352/1.3318/1.3302 levels.

On the other side, a sustained close above 1.3489 tests key resistances at 1.3561/1.3628/1.3772/ 1.3817/ 1.3842 marks respectively.



Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on sidelines for the time being.





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