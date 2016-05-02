FxWirePro: Go Long on AUD/NZD at 1.0860 With Stop Loss at 1.0844 and Target of 1.0976
Analytics & Forecasts

FxWirePro: Go Long on AUD/NZD at 1.0860 With Stop Loss at 1.0844 and Target of 1.0976

2 May 2016, 04:37
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
120

FxWirePro: Go Long on AUD/NZD at 1.0860 With Stop Loss at 1.0844 and Target of 1.0976

  • AUD/NZD is trading around 1.0865 marks. 
  • Pair made intraday high at 1.0898 and low at 1.0844 marks. 
  • Australia's NAB business confidence data fell to 5 m/m vs 6 m/m previous release while NAB business condition fell to 9 m/m vs 12 m/m previous release. 
  • Intraday bias remains neutral till the time pair holds immediate support at 1.0844 marks. 
  • A daily close below 1.0832 will take the parity down towards 1.0801/1.0735/1.0651 marks respectively. 
  • On the other side, a sustained close above 1.0976 will drag the parity higher towards 1.1062/1.1123/1.1298/1.1317/1.1352/1.1590 levels.

We prefer to take long position in AUD/NZD at 1.0860, stop loss 1.0844 and target 1.0976/ 1.1062 marks.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#Fxwirepro, Go Long.Audnzd, at 1.0860 With Stop Loss at 1.0844 and Target of 1.0976