USD/CHF Breaks Major Trend Line Support, Decline Till 0.9630/0.9575 Is Possible

Major resistance- 0.9760

Major support - 0.9680 (trend line joining 0.9493 and 0.9584)

The pair has broken major support 0.9680 and declined till 0.96610 at the time of writing. It is currently trading around 0.96579.

Short term trend is slightly bearish as long as resistance 0.9760 holds. Any violation above 0.9760 will take the pair to next level till 0.9800/0.9850.

On the lower side any break below 0.9680 will drag the pair down till 0.9630/0.9575.

Short term trend reversal only below 0.9500 level.



It is good to sell on rallies around 0.9685-0.9690 with SL around 0.9750 for the TP of 0.9575





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