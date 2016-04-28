FxWirePro: Nikkei225 Faces Strong Support at 17200, Good to Buy at Dips
Analytics & Forecasts

FxWirePro: Nikkei225 Faces Strong Support at 17200, Good to Buy at Dips

28 April 2016, 06:01
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
140

FxWirePro: Nikkei225 Faces Strong Support at 17200, Good to Buy at Dips

  • Major resistance  - 17200 (55 day 4 HEMA) 
  • Nikkei index is trading slightly positive around 0.31% in the morning session after Fed have kept interest rates unchanged.But markets awaits BOJ decision for further direction. 
  • The index has recovered after making a low of 17210 yesterday. It is currently  trading around 17545.Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support 17200 holds. 
  • The index major resistance is around 17600 and any break above will take the index to next level 17800/18150/18300/18500. 
  • On the lower side major support is around 17200  and break below will drag the index down till 16900/16650 (200 day 4 HMA)  in short term. The minor support is around 17500 (7 day 4 EMA).  
  • Short term weakness can be seen only below 15000.

It is good to buy at dips around 17400 with SL around 17200 for the TP of 17800/18000

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#Fxwirepro, Nikkei225, Good to Buy at Dips, Faces Strong Support at 17200