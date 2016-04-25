Asian Markets Start the New Week on a Lower Note, Gold Above $1230

All the major Asian indices are trading on a lower note on Monday. This week will be important as three central banks will announce monetary policy statements named RBNZ, Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan. Today Japanese Yen strengthens against US dollar and is trading around 111.17 marks.



On the other side, Gold remains supported above $1230 marks.



The Nikkei 225 index slid 0.76% to 17,439.17 points, while the broader Topix index fell 0.35% to 1,402.62 points.



Chinese markets also opened lower, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index sliding 0.49% to 21,379.01 points in the first few minutes of trade, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.45% to 2,945.97 points.



Korea's Kospi index slipped 0.08% to 2,013.54 points in morning trade.



Australian and New Zealand markets were closed on Monday in observance of ANZAC Day.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









