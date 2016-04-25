FxWirePro: Nikkei Faces Strong Resistance at 18150, Good to Sell on Rallies

Major resistance - 18150 (200 day MA)

The index has retreated after making a high of 1770. It is currently trading around 17445.Short term trend is slightly bearish as long as resistance 18150 holds.

The index major resistance is around 18150 and any break above will take the index to next level 18300/18500.The minor resistance is around 17898 (Feb 1st 2016 high).

On the lower side major support is around 17200 and break below will drag the index down till 16900/16650 (200 day 4 HMA) in short term. The minor support is around 17500 (7 day 4 EMA).

Short term weakness can be seen only below 15000.



It is good to sell on rallies around 17800 with SL around 18150 for the TP of 17400/17200/16900.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









