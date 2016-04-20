CAD: Wholesale Trade Sales to Give a Glimpse into Activity Data - TDS

Research Team at TDS, suggests that the Canada’s wholesale trade sales will give us a second glimpse into activity data for February.



Key Quotes



“TD expects nominal wholesale sales to decline -0.5%, though volumes should outperform due to a drop in producer prices. The market is slightly more upbeat and looks for a -0.4% m/m decline in nominal sales. Later in the afternoon BoC Poloz and Wilkins are scheduled to speak before the Senate Banking Committee.



US: Existing home sales are projected to rebound in March following a 7.1% pullback the prior month. TD looks for annualized sales of 5.35m, an increase of 5.3% from February and slightly above the consensus forecast for 5.28m units.”





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