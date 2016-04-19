MetaTrader4 MultiTerminal in Roboforex

RoboForex MetaTrader4 MultiTerminal is now available t(CY) Ltd clients.





This information brought to you from www.roboforex.com to inform you that from now on RoboForex (CY) Ltd clients have an opportunity to trade through MetaTrader4 MultiTerminal. The link to download the platform is already available in Download center of your Members Area. You don’t have to open any special accounts for trading through the platform, just enter the login and the password for any of your MT4-based trading accounts.





MetaTrader4 MultiTerminal is a trading platform, which allows you to trade on several accounts at the same time ( up to 128 accounts ).





You can open orders on all accounts with a single mouse-click, and then, depending on the settings you selected, open positions may be of the same or different volume. The terminal may calculate the optimum volume of each order by itself, based on the equity and available funds on the account, and the current profit.





Convenient reports system for each account will make your operations as transparent as possible.

Thanks for be a part of www.roboforex.com RoboForex (CY) Ltd is regulated by the CySEC, license No. is 191/13.

RoboTrade Ltd is regulated by the IFSC, license IFSC/60/271/TS/15.



