FXCM relaunches its institutional trading site FXCMPro.com

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FXCM Inc. (NYSE:FXCM), the leading US forex broker, announced it has relaunched its website for institutional trading FXCMPro.com. The institutional trading service of FXCM, FXCM Prime, was first launched in 2004. The FXCMPro.com site provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks with wholesale execution and liquidity. The high and medium frequency funds get access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. The service currently offers direct access to Bloomberg Tradebook, Currenex, EBS Direct, EBS Markets, EBS Select, FXall, FastMatch, and Hotspot (BATS). Single bank access is available to BNP, Deutsche Bank, ... READ MORE