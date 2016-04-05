FXCM keeps leader position as US forex broker with largest client assets in Feb 2016

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US forex broker Forex Capital Markets, aka FXCM (NYSE:FXCM), one of the world’s top three retail forex brokers in terms of largest trading volume, continues to top the list of forex brokers with the largest retail client assets in the US, according to data published by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The broker reported its total client deposits stayed flattish on the month at $176.6 million in February 2016. Compared to a year earlier, the figure represents an increase of 2.5%. In comparison, a month earlier, FXCM’s retail forex obligations exceeded $176.5 million, while in February 2015 they were $172.3 million. ... READ MORE