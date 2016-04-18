FxWirePro: USD/CAD Faces Minor Resistance at 1.3000, Good to Sell on Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FxWirePro: USD/CAD Faces Minor Resistance at 1.3000, Good to Sell on Rallies

18 April 2016, 12:33
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
110

FxWirePro: USD/CAD Faces Minor Resistance at 1.3000, Good to Sell on Rallies

  • Minor resistance – 1.3000 
  • Major trend reversal level- 1.3060 
  • The pair has opened up at 1.29850 compared to previous close of 1.28110. It has jumped till 1.29896 at the time of writing. 
  • It is currently trading around 1.28913. 
  • The pair is slightly weak as long as resistance 1.3000 holds. 
  • On the downside major support is around 1.2800 and break below targets 1.2740/1.2700/1.2672. 
  • Loonie minor resistance is around 1.3000 and break above targets 1.3060.Any further  bullishness can be seen only above 1.3060.

It is good to sell on rallies around 1.2945-50 with SL around 1.3000 for the TP of 1.2815/1.2750

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



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