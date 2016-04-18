FxWirePro: USD/CAD Faces Minor Resistance at 1.3000, Good to Sell on Rallies

Minor resistance – 1.3000

Major trend reversal level- 1.3060

The pair has opened up at 1.29850 compared to previous close of 1.28110. It has jumped till 1.29896 at the time of writing.

It is currently trading around 1.28913.

The pair is slightly weak as long as resistance 1.3000 holds.

On the downside major support is around 1.2800 and break below targets 1.2740/1.2700/1.2672.

Loonie minor resistance is around 1.3000 and break above targets 1.3060.Any further bullishness can be seen only above 1.3060.



It is good to sell on rallies around 1.2945-50 with SL around 1.3000 for the TP of 1.2815/1.2750





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









