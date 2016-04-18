FxWirePro: Silver Faces Strong Resistance at $16.35, Good to Buy at Dips

Pattern Formed- Cup and Handle

Major Resistance- $16.35

Silver has made a high of $16.35 and slightly declined from that level. It is currently trading around $16.19.

has made a high of $16.35 and slightly declined from that level. It is currently trading around $16.19. Short term trend is bullish as long as support $15.50 (Daily Kijun-Sen) holds.

Any break below Kijun-Sen will drag the commodity down till $15.13/$14.85.Overall bullish invalidation only below $14.80.

On the higher side continuation of bull trend happens only if it breaks above $16.35.Any break above $16.35 will take the commodity till $17.25/$17.75.



It is good to buy at dips around $15.85-90 with SL around $14.80 for the TP of $16.35/$17.25/$17.80





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









