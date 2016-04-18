No Change in ECB Policy to Put EUR/USD Focus on Press Conference

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The Euro took a step back last week as global equity markets rallied, and despite the proximity of the European Central Bank’s April policy meeting, the move was likely unrelated. The truth is, just like in January, we’re too close to the most recent shift in easing policies before the ECB is ready to declare the measures in effective yet. The expanded QE program kicked in on April 1 while the TLTROs have yet to, meaning their impact can’t be measured for a few months. As a result, with the ECB set to keep rates unchanged, traders should be focusing on President Mario Draghi’s press conference for clues as to... READ MORE