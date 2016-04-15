FxWirePro: NZD/JPY Recovers Most of Previous Week's Losses, Stays capped Below Daily Cloud
Analytics & Forecasts

FxWirePro: NZD/JPY Recovers Most of Previous Week's Losses, Stays capped Below Daily Cloud

15 April 2016, 12:40
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
131

FxWirePro: NZD/JPY Recovers Most of Previous Week's Losses, Stays capped Below Daily Cloud

  • NZD/JPY extends gains on the day, erasing most of Thursday's losses. Renewed risk-on wave in the markets on positive data supporting the higher-yielding currencies.  
  • The pair is on track to close the week higher paring most of last week's losses. We see scope for further upside. 
  • Bank of Japan will hold its two day monetary policy meeting on 27-28 April where it is expected to decide policy rate and update forecasts inflation and growth figures. 
  • Reuters poll shows 8 out of 16 analysts feel that the BOJ will take easing steps at 27-28 April meeting.  
  • JGBs gained on Friday amid weak industrial production and expectation of further policy easing from BoJ. 
  • Technicals also support upside in the pair. Stochs and RSI are biased higher, 5-DMA shows a bullish crossover on 10-DMA and MACD line is on the verge of a bullish crossover on signal line. 
  • Pair is struggling below daily cloud currently spanning 76.04 to 78.03. Breaks above cloud base will see further gains. 


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#nzdjpy, Fxwirepro, Recovers Most of Previous Week's Losses, Stays capped Below Daily Cloud