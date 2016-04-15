Meet the World’s Top Student Traders

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Team Alpha did not enter the CME Group Trading Challenge expecting to win. Their goal was simply to get experience against students from some of the world’s top finance and business programs. But after a month of trading futures, the team from Nanyang Polytechnic in Singapore earned more than a 100 percent return on their trades, and topped 467 other schools to claim the top prize in the 2016 competition. “We entered the challenge mainly for the experience because we knew we were going up against Ivy League schools,” says Darrell Lim, one of three students on Team Alpha. “We were not exactly looking to win it, but to take away some ...READ MORE