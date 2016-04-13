US Producer Price Indexes - March 2016

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The Producer Price Index for final demand fell 0.1 percent in March, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices decreased 0.2 percent in February and advanced 0.1 percent in January. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved down 0.1 percent for the 12 months ended in March. (See table A.) The decrease in the final demand index in March can be traced to prices for final demand services, which declined 0.2 percent. In contrast, prices for final demand goods rose 0.2 percent. The index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services was unchanged in ... READ MORE