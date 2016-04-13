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FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Forms Bullish Bat , Good to Buy at Dips
- Harmonic Pattern Formed – Bullish Bat pattern
- Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) – 0.8750
- The pair has recovered after making a low of 0.88140. It is currently trading around 0.8855.
- Intraday trend is slightly bullish as long as support 0.8750 holds.
- The pair’s minor resistance is around 0.8925 and any break above0.8925 will take the pair to next level 0.8970/0.9020/0.9060.
- On the lower side major support is around 0.8750 (Mar 23rd low) and break below targets confirms minor trend reversal a decline till 0.8700/0.8670 is possible.
It is good to buy at dips around 0.8825 with SL around 0.8750 for the TP of 0.8925/0.8970.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com