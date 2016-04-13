FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Forms Bullish Bat , Good to Buy at Dips

Harmonic Pattern Formed – Bullish Bat pattern

– Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) – 0.8750

The pair has recovered after making a low of 0.88140. It is currently trading around 0.8855.

Intraday trend is slightly bullish as long as support 0.8750 holds.

The pair’s minor resistance is around 0.8925 and any break above0.8925 will take the pair to next level 0.8970/0.9020/0.9060.

On the lower side major support is around 0.8750 (Mar 23rd low) and break below targets confirms minor trend reversal a decline till 0.8700/0.8670 is possible.



It is good to buy at dips around 0.8825 with SL around 0.8750 for the TP of 0.8925/0.8970.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









