US Session Includes Fed Speak and Import Prices Data - BBH

Research Team at BBH, suggests that the US session features import prices, where the risk is on the upside after a 0.3% decline in February.



Key Quotes



“Three regional Fed presidents speak (Harker, Williams, and Lacker). The brief flirtation the market had with an April hike has faded. We continue to argue that the clearest signals of the Fed’s intent come from the leadership, Yellen, Fischer, and Dudley. Interest rates differentials are moving slowly back into the US favor, and we expect this to begin giving the dollar better traction.”





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